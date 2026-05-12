Corpus Christi resident frustrated as Grizzly Drive deteriorates while nearby streets get repairs

Grizzly Drive on Corpus Christi's southside was built in 1986. The last time it was fully reconstructed was 2002.

Sylvia Barrera, who reached out with concerns about the street's condition, said the road has been deteriorating for decades.

"My husband and I have lived in this house for 32 years, and I know it existed at least five years before we moved in. Over the years, it's just gotten worse and worse," Barrera said.

Southside Corpus Christi resident frustrated over Grizzly Drive's condition

Barrera said she has noticed improvements on nearby streets, but not on hers.

"Either across the road, King's Crossing, or down to Rancho Vista or Yorktown and see where they're fixing up some of the streets there… but nothing has ever been done on our side over here," Barrera said.

The damage affects her daily routine.

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"When I back out, I literally have to floor the gas pedal just to get out of the driveway because it's so cracked up," Barrera said.

Barrera said recent weather has compounded the problem.

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"Every time it rains, it just dissipates and they just become worse and worse," Barrera said.

The city's Pavement Condition Index is scored from 0 to 100. Grizzly Drive scores a 60. However, the city's pavement program focuses on streets scoring in the low 20s, meaning public works crews will perform only enough maintenance to keep the road safe.

That leaves residents like Barrera waiting for a long-term fix.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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