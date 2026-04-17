Corpus Christi police officers receive life-saving awards for rescuing unconscious man and overdose victim



Corpus Christi police officers received life-saving awards Friday for their actions in responding to medical emergencies, including an unconscious man and a young man who overdosed.

Officer Keith Shadle, who has patrolled Corpus Christi's streets for nearly 25 years, was honored for saving the life of John Najvar. Shadle was practically around the corner when he received a call about an unconscious man and a panicked wife.

"It's not about the paper. It's not about the recognition. It's about why we serve and what we do and him being able to spend another day with his wife and family," Shadle said.

When Shadle left the hospital, he was not sure Najvar would survive.

Corpus Christi police officers receive life-saving awards for rescues

"But to me it didn't look good," Shadle said.

Najvar survived and attended the ceremony on Friday to watch the man who saved his life get honored. The two are now friends.

"He's one of the many steps of why I'm here. If he wanted to, by God's grace, he was where he was at," Najvar said.

Najvar said the experience changed how he sees police work.

"They don't see what they do in the times that they intervene to save a life and all the other stuff that they perform for the public. It's not just giving you tickets, enforcing the law. There's a lot more to it. And, you know, thank God for it. Because people like me wouldn't be here if it weren't for the police," Najvar said.

Shadle was not the only one honored. Officers Kimberley Silva, Noah Robinson, and Cody McNeley also received life-saving awards after saving a young man in his 20s who had overdosed. McNeley has been an officer for four years.

"It's a great feeling to give someone another chance at life, especially this one. He's a young man, so in his 20s, to have a whole other aspect of it," McNeley said.

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