Corpus Christi police arrest man suspected of targeting women in multiple southside apartment break-ins

A months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies culminated in the arrest of a 25-year-old man suspected of targeting women in a series of apartment break-ins across the southside of Corpus Christi.

Jamal Harris was arrested Sunday at 4:50 a.m. at the Puerto del Mar apartments on the 3800 block of Carville, where he resided. He faces charges of attempted burglary and prior warrants, and is currently being held at the Nueces County Jail.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

The arrest came after an extensive surveillance operation utilizing drone technology.

"We had been conducting drone operations in this area for months, knowing of what was going on," Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove said.

"At about 4:45, the drone operators and the detectives that were on this case saw this individual kind of prowling around. As they began to follow him, they observed him cross, jump over a wall from a balcony," Breedlove said.

Breedlove noted that the actions of Harris matched the pattern seen in previous cases.

"It appears that he's attempting to break into the sliding glass window which meets the other motives of operation in our other cases where the entry point has been at the sliding glass windows on balconies and patios," Breedlove said.

The investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of crimes primarily targeting single women.

"Overwhelmingly there were single women who were the victims in these cases, but in some cases there were other occupants of the home," Breedlove said.

The scope of the crimes is significant, with Breedlove stating that cases number somewhere in the teens.

"Some of them have gone unreported because the victims didn't know he may have been in and out of their apartments," Breedlove said.

The most recent incident occurred on April 9 at Puerto del Mar, where a woman awoke to find an intruder in her apartment. She screamed, and the suspect fled without taking anything or injuring anyone.

The investigation involved extensive collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Corpus Christi Police Department, Texas Rangers, FBI, DPS Crime Lab, and the District Attorney's Office.

Key locations affected by the alleged crimes include Caspian Apartments, Park Apartments, Puerto del Mar, and Christie Estates.

The department had been conducting enhanced patrols since 2025, with Captain Emily Perez leading nightly operations. A Special Victims Unit was created at the beginning of 2026 specifically to handle sexual offenses and crimes against children.

The investigation includes a February 2025 incident at Caspian Apartments involving an alleged sexual assault.

"This has obviously been a very concerning case for us where we have someone entering people's homes while they're asleep. That's a very uncommon type of crime. It's a very concerning crime," Breedlove said.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence of Harris and found evidence that will be submitted to the DPS for analysis. The department is working closely with the District Attorney's Office to pursue additional charges related to the multiple suspected burglaries.

"We have a lot more work to do," Breedlove said.

"As much work as we put into locating him and apprehending him, it's going to take maybe double that amount of work to follow up and be able to charge him with these other crimes," Breedlove said.

In light of these incidents, Breedlove offered specific safety advice for residents with sliding glass doors.

"Do not rely on the mechanical lever there that locks. You need to have a physical barrier, a dowel rod, a 2x4 or some sort... just some way to keep that door from sliding," Breedlove said.

"I think they are safe now with this person in custody, but you know, you always need to be looking out for your personal safety," Breedlove said.

The department plans to release drone surveillance video of the arrest. Anyone with information related to these cases is urged to call 361-886-2840 and ask for the Special Victims Unit.

Watch the drone video taken by CCPD as an officer arrests the man suspected of several southside break-ins:

RAW VIDEO: CCPD arrest man suspected of breaking into the apartments of several single women in Corpus Christi's southside

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