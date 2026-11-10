Corpus Christi man warns neighbors after close encounter with coyotes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside Corpus Christi man is warning neighbors to be cautious after he says two coyotes followed him and his dog during an early-morning walk last week.

Will Henderson said he was walking his dog near Tangled Ridge Court, not far from Yorktown Boulevard, around 4 a.m. when he heard what he initially thought were dogs nearby.

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“I heard like dogs or something.. hurry up and get inside.. neighbor sent me a picture and said as soon as we got inside.. two coyotes coming after us. They said they took his cats. And somebody else is missing a couple cats also,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he was able to get himself and his dog back inside safely.

He said the encounter has him concerned because many people in the neighborhood walk their dogs or spend time outside early in the morning or late at night, when coyotes may be more active.

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Henderson suspects the coyotes may be entering the neighborhood because of its proximity to Oso Creek.

He is now warning neighbors to stay alert, especially when outside with pets during early-morning and nighttime hours.

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