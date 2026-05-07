Corpus Christi man uses atmospheric water generator to stay drought-proof at home

A Corpus Christi man is taking water independence into his own hands — literally pulling it from the air — as the city faces Stage 3 drought restrictions.

Brent Lanphier uses an atmospheric water generator to supply his entire household with water for drinking, cooking, washing dishes and watering his yard. The system draws in warm, humid coastal air, extracts moisture from it, runs it through filtration and UV purification, then pumps the water into a storage tank and directly into his home.

The machine produces approximately 250 gallons of water per day and stores up to 3,000 gallons.

Corpus Christi man goes off-grid for water amid drought

"It's hooked up to the house, and that's what we're getting right now. That's what we're drinking and cooking with," Lanphier said.

The setup is not cheap. Lanphier's system cost more than $30,000, or $300 per month. He acknowledged the price point is a barrier for many people.

"It just depends on people's budget. It's not budget-friendly water, but it's gonna be there," Lanphier said.

For Lanphier, the investment is rooted in a decades-old memory. He lived through a severe drought in the 1980s that dried up his well and left his household without water.

"I used to be on a well and we had a drought before back in the 80s… and it got so bad that our wells stopped working… We had to have a well digger come out and find more water… I mean we had no other choice… I mean that was our water source," Lanphier said.

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That experience shaped how he thinks about water security today.

"It's not having to depend on somebody else that's not looking out after my interests…I'm looking out after my own interests," Lanphier said.

While cheaper alternatives exist, Lanphier's system represents a growing interest in household water independence — particularly in drought-prone coastal communities where the air holds enough moisture to make the technology viable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

