Corpus Christi man, 76, detained after woman shot at home on Bon Soir Drive

A 76-year-old man is in custody after a 75-year-old woman was shot at a home in Corpus Christi early Friday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to the 7500 block of Bon Soir Drive at 5:37 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the female victim with a gunshot wound and immediately began administering first aid. Officers also detained the male suspect at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The male suspect was transported to Main Station for a formal interview. Investigators determined a disturbance occurred prior to the shooting.

The man was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the incident is isolated and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

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