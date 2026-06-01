Corpus Christi families can get free meals this summer at schools, local restaurant

Corpus Christi Independent School District is running free breakfast and lunch at more than a dozen sites through early July, including several on the Southside. Flour Bluff Independent School District is also offering free breakfast and lunch on weekdays through July 24.

Free summer meals available for Corpus Christi kids 18 and under

Local businesses are also stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.Mandy's Pub and Social on the Southside is back for its second year of offering free meals to families every Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., dine-in.

Co-owner Aaron Ayala said the program fed more than 80 families in its first year.

"Last summer, first year of doing it, first year in business, we fed just a little over 80 families that came through our doors wanting that free meal during the summertime,"Ayala said.

The program is funded entirely by the restaurant, and Ayala said his own experience as a parent of 7 kids drives the effort.

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"This is coming straight out of the pubs pocket. My wife and I have 7 kids, so we know what it is and how expensive it can get to feed a family, especially during summertime when school is out," Ayala said.

Ayala said families who may feel uncomfortable asking for help should not hesitate to come in.

"It can be a little bit embarrassing, right? They don't know how to come across and ask for that. I would just say come in here and say we heard about your story. That's all you have to say. We're not gonna ask any questions. We're gonna feed your kids and that's all there is to it," Ayala said.

This summer, Mandy's is offering wings, a smash burger, and a new item — pizza — all free, no questions asked.

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Co-owner Mandy Ayala said giving back to the community is what motivates them.

"It just makes us feel good to be able to give back to our community. The family,single moms, single dads, they struggle every day. It's hard to be able to go out and take the kids to a nice place, be able to enjoy a nice dinner without having to worry about paying and tipping and all that stuff. It's good to just give back," Mandy Ayala said.

CORPUS CHRISTI INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Office of Food Services Summer 2026 Meal Sites & Information

Program Overview:



Free meals for children ages 1-18 (breakfast and lunch)

Meals must be eaten on-site and a parent/guardian must be present to supervise children

Healthy meals help kids learn, grow, and stay active throughout the summer

Also serves students with disabilities up to age 21 at participating meal sites

Contact: Dial 2-1-1 or visit https://squaremeals.org/Programs/Summer-Meal-Programs/Summer-Meal-Site-Map

Meal Sites Schedule:

High Schools:



Carroll High School - 3202 Saratoga Blvd, 78415 | 6/2-7/9 | M-TH | B: 08:00AM-08:45AM, L: 01:00PM-01:30PM

Middle Schools:



Cunningham MS at South Park - 2301 McArdle, 78415 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:15AM-10:45AM

Driscoll Middle School - 3501 Kenwood, 78408 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:15AM-10:45AM

Hamlin Middle School - 3900 Hamlin Dr., 78411 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:15AM-10:45AM

Kaffie Middle School - 5922 Brockhampton, 78414 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:15AM-10:45AM

Lexington Middle School - 7801 Leadership Dr, 78414 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:15AM-10:45AM

Elementary Schools:



Allen Elementary School - 1414 18th St., 78404 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Barnes Elementary School - 2829 Oso Pkwy, 78414 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Cullen Place Elementary School - 850 Belmeade Dr., 78412 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Hicks Elementary School - 3802 McArdle, 78415 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Jones Elementary School - 7533 Lipes, 78413 | 6/8-7/24 | M-F | Closed 6/19 & 7/3 | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Los Encinos Elementary School - 1921 Dorado, 78417 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Menger Elementary School - 2401 S. Alameda, 78404 | 6/8-7/24 | M-F | Closed 6/19 & 7/3 | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Mireles Elementary School - 7658 Cimarron, 78414 | 6/8-7/24 | M-F | Closed 6/19 & 7/3 | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Oak Park Elementary School - 3801 Leopard, 78408 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:00AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Schanen Elementary School - 5717 Killarmet, 78413 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Shaw Elementary School - 2900 Soledad, 78405 | 6/9-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

Zavala Elementary School - 3125 Ruth St., 78405 | 6/8-7/9 | M-TH | B: 07:40AM-08:15AM, L: 10:45AM-12:15PM

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Flour Bluff High School Cafeteria

FB (Flour Bluff) logo in an apple design



School mascot character (appears to be a hornet/bee in FB uniform)

Various food and sports-related icons including:

Hamburger, apple, banana, strawberry Basketball, volleyball, football Running shoes, milk carton Swimming and other activity icons

Orange and maroon color scheme matching school colors

This appears to be a summer meal program flyer for Flour Bluff High School, providing free breakfast and lunch to eligible youth during the summer months.

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