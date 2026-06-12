CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CC Hip Hop Unit is making history as the first group from the Coastal Bend to qualify for the World of Dance Summit in California this July — and they need community support to get there.

The team is holding its "Eyes on Anaheim" summer showcase the night of June 12th at Veterans Memorial High School, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Ticket proceeds go directly toward funding the trip.

Corpus Christi dance team becomes first from Coastal Bend to qualify for World of Dance Summit

Anthony Milan, the 18-year-old director and instructor of CC Hip Hop Unit, said the event is the culmination of a full dance season.

"Tomorrow is our Eyes on Anaheim summer showcase. It's basically like our end of year showcase, like all the dances that we've been doing for the dance season," Milan said.

The World of Dance Summit is an international tournament-style competition held over 3 days.

"The World of Dance summit. It's like a tournament for dance, but it's like major league. All the countries come out and they go to this one specific place to dance and it's 3 days it's kinda like a tournament style competition," Milan said.

Anthony Milan

The team earned their spot by placing in the top 5 at a regional competition. Milan said what sets CC Hip Hop Unit apart goes beyond their competitive results — it's the way they build their routines together.

"I'm their director, I'm their teacher, but I also let them have a say in like what they wanna do and what they're comfortable with.We build a lot of our dances together and that makes them closer," Milan said.

As the only team from South Texas to advance this far, Milan said the moment carries meaning beyond the competition floor.

"If we have Corpus Christi really rallying for the only Southern team to go somewhere special like this, I think that could show people like even if you're from a small town, talent prevails and community always prevails," Milan said.

In addition to Friday's showcase, the team is also accepting donations through a GoFundMe campaign to help cover travel costs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.