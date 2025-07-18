Corpus Christi begins $3.6 million road reconstruction project on Bonner Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is launching a major street reconstruction project on Bonner Drive next week that will completely rebuild the roadway from Everhart Road to Flynn Parkway.

The $3.6 million project, funded through voter-approved Bond 2022, begins Monday, July 21, with completion expected in December.

Bay Ltd., the contractor for the project, will install new asphalt pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and streetlight improvements. The work also includes ADA-compliant curb ramps, updated signage, pavement markings, and utility and drainage improvements.

City of Corpus Christi

The reconstruction aims to improve roadway conditions and traffic flow while enhancing safety for both motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Motorists traveling through the construction zone will need to follow posted detour signs. The city has indicated detours will be clearly marked to minimize disruption and maintain traffic flow during the construction period.

The project represents part of the City of Corpus Christi's commitment to maintaining and improving streets and infrastructure for residents, businesses, and visitors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.