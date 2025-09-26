Club Estates Elementary unveils newly renovated library

Excitement filled the halls of Club Estates Elementary as parents, students, and staff gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the school’s newly renovated library.

The upgraded space features an expanded layout, created by removing a wall to provide additional room for new learning stations.

More than $20,000 in grant funding also helped stock the library with fresh books, ensuring students have plenty of resources to explore.

Principal Patricia Mendoza said the renovations are part of a larger effort to invest in students’ education.

“Our school district really values libraries. We consider them the heart of many campuses and for some of our older schools, this is a huge turnaround,” Mendoza said.

Librarian Suzanna Felts shared her excitement about the new design, highlighting its impact on students.

“My favorite part is the new learning space because it allows our students to have lessons, work on cooperative learning, do some exploration, and just have a dedicated space for learning,” Felts said.

The renovation at Club Estates is part of a larger library modernization effort across Corpus Christi ISD (CCISD).

Several campuses, including Ella Barnes, Kolda, and Calk-Wilson elementary schools, are receiving new themed libraries funded in part by the Education Service Center, Region 2.

With these renovations, staff at Club Estates Elementary hope the library will continue to inspire and support student learning for years to come.

