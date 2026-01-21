Cinergy delays $45 million entertainment center construction in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on a $45 million entertainment center planned for Corpus Christi's southside has been delayed as the company redesigns part of the project.

Cinergy Entertainment was supposed to begin construction by the end of 2025, but crews have yet to start construction on the site.

The company is now redesigning the project, reducing the number of movie theaters, expanding the arcade floor, and potentially adding their indoor go-kart track sooner than originally planned. This process requires updated architectural and engineering plans, according to Cinergy.

"We wouldn't have made a $45 million investment here if we didn't have 100% certainty that it's an undeserved community when it comes to bowling, amusements, movies," CEO Jeff Benson said in an interview in Sep. 2025.

The city approved up to about $4 million in tax incentives for the project over 15 years, based on projections that the development would generate millions in new tax revenue and bring about 200 jobs to the area.

Community members are eager to see the project move forward.

"I think it'd be actually a really great idea because yes, there's a bunch of like outdoor activities, but sometimes you need something that's like indoors," Jayleen Ingram said.

While Cinergy doesn't have a new concrete start date, the company says it will share a timeline once it's finalized. Until then, the property remains an empty field.

