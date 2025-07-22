Corpus Christi approves tax incentives for new entertainment complex

Corpus Christi City Council has approved tax incentives for a massive entertainment complex that will bring nearly 200 jobs to the area.

City of Corpus Christi The proposed Cinergy Entertainment complex would be located near Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive on Corpus Christi’s Southside.

We first told you about the Dallas-based company's plans to build a 90,ooo-squarefoot facility in Corpus Christi back in April.

The deal provides up to $4.15 million in tax rebates over 15 years for Cinergy Entertainment's new complex, which will be located near Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive.

The entertainment venue will feature ten bowling lanes, more than 100 arcade games, at least six movie screens, virtual reality attractions, escape rooms, and a sports bar.

Construction on the project is set to begin early next year.

