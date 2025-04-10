Cinergy Entertainment eyes Rodd Field location pending city council vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new family-friendly entertainment complex could soon take shape on the Southside.

City of Corpus Christi The proposed Cinergy Entertainment complex would be located near Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive on Corpus Christi’s Southside.

Cinergy Entertainment is considering plans for a 90,000-square-foot facility, $40 million entertainment center near Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive. However, construction hinges on city council’s approval of a Chapter 380 incentive agreement.

The company is requesting up to $4 million in tax reimbursements over the next 15 years, or until that cap is reached. The reimbursements would come from a portion of the new sales and property taxes the development is expected to generate.

City of Corpus Christi

The proposed complex would feature at least six movie screens, ten bowling lanes, more than 100 arcade games, virtual reality attractions, and a bar area with a sportsbook-style look.

College students like Jayleen Ingram were excited about the idea of a new indoor venue with a variety of activities.

“I think it’d be actually a really great idea because yes, there's a bunch of like outdoor activities, but sometimes you need something that's like indoors and there's a bunch of like different options at this place, not like there's just one activity to do so it's not like it'll get like tiring,” Ingram said.

Another student, Naya Zipp, said the convenience of having everything under one roof is appealing.

“I guess we do have those things over here, but it'd be great just to have one place and have everything, and we can do everything,” Zipp said.

City of Corpus Christi

City staff identified the project as an “infill project,” meaning it would use existing infrastructure to promote new development and potentially revitalize nearby vacant land. Officials estimate the development could generate over $1 million in city property taxes within ten years of completion.

City council is scheduled to vote on the incentive agreement during Tuesday’s meeting. If approved, construction would begin with a target completion date set for 2028.

