Century-old Greek friezes find new home at Mary Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS 6 News previously reported, some Mary Carroll alumni wanted to make sure the community preserved art work at the old campus, including these Greek friezes.

Tony Jaramillo

Over a century old, the eight Greek friezes with deep ties to Mary Carroll High School’s namesake have found a new home at the school’s new campus.

“These panels are exact replicas of what’s in Athens, Greece, at the Parthenon,” Mary Carroll High School Principal Robert Arredondo said.

Tony Jaramillo

Four of the eight friezes were originally donated to the graduating class of Corpus Christi High School in 1911, (the other four in 1914), which was the same year Mary Carroll herself taught Spanish there. In 1966, they were donated again, this time to the old Mary Carroll High School, where they remained on display until recently.

Robert Parks

Arredondo, a Mary Carroll alumnus, was one of several former students who pushed to preserve the artwork after Corpus Christi ISD announced plans to demolish the old campus.

“What we’re looking at here is over 100 years of history,” Arredondo said. "The principal of Mary Carroll High School at the time knew the connection to Mary Carroll and hung them in the cafeteria."

Working with alumni, staff, students, and the district, Arredondo helped ensure the panels were safely removed and relocated to the new Mary Carroll campus. During the process, crews made an unexpected discovery.

“These were placed in slots on the ceiling and up high. Once we brought them down, you could see, ‘class of 1911.’", Arredondo said.

1911 year plaque Tony Jaramillo

As for what’s next, the principal said the artwork will be placed back on the wall, though the exact location is still being decided.

“I want to get together with some alumni, some students, and members of our community, of course, staff, to make sure we’re all on the same page,” Arredondo said.

Tony Jaramillo

For many alumni, these friezes are more than just art.

“This is history of our district. It has a direct tie to the namesake of our school, Mary Carroll, and the legacy of that will continue on," Arredondo said.

He expects the friezes to be displayed at the new Mary Carroll High School by the end of the school year.

