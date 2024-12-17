CCISD votes to demolish former Mary Carroll High School due to vandalism, costs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) has voted to demolish the original Carroll High School campus, citing vandalism, theft, and the financial burden of maintaining the vacant facility.

Hector Ramos, who has lived across the street from the campus since 1964, reflected on the school’s early days.

“Oh we walked in there and we said, oh my goodness gracious... it’s like going to New York!” Ramos said, recalling the excitement of seeing the campus when it first opened in 1957 as a basketball player for Robstown High School.

Tony Jaramillo Hector Ramos has lived across from the old Carroll High School since the 60s

The school, located off Weber Road and Tiger Lane, had been vacant for two years after CCISD moved the school to a new campus on Kostoryz and Saratoga. Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez described some of the challenges the district has faced with the building.

“They have just about taken all of the copper in the school,” Hernandez said. “They find ways inside the building, or people have been occupying the building, living in the school.”

Tony Jaramillo

Trent Wagner, CCISD's executive Director of Construction and Project Management, explained that ongoing vandalism and maintenance costs were key factors in the board’s 5-2 decision.

“We've had increased vandalism, and carrying costs really affected that and really weighed heavy. So ultimately the board approved to demo,” Wagner said.

The demolition will cost approximately $2.2 million, funded through the remaining funds from a 2018 bond. However, not all board members agreed with how the money was being spent.

“We still have stuff at King High School classrooms, hallways that can be addressed,” board member Marty Bell said. “Moody High School’s restrooms… that’s still an issue.”

CCISD said they will hold workshops soon to discuss future plans for the property. Meanwhile, the district plans to preserve this mural on the campus when the demolition takes place.

Tony Jaramillo Mural the district will preserve

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.