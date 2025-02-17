Crews begin removal of tiger mural at Mary Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews have begun the process of removing the well-known tiger mural from the front of Mary Carroll High School along Weber Road, part of ongoing demolition efforts that began earlier this year. The nearly 70-year-old building was slated for demolition following a district vote last year.

District officials said they are working to preserve as much of the school's artwork as possible. Several pieces remain inside the building, with some community members advocating for their preservation.

The district has not yet confirmed what will happen to the removed pieces, but officials assured they are considering options for their safekeeping.

