Celebration of life announced for VMHS coach Leyton Hernandez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A celebration of life has been announced for Leyton Hernandez, a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School who died following a two-car accident Friday afternoon while traveling outside the Coastal Bend. He was 28.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2026, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown, located at 5921 Yorktown Blvd in Corpus Christi.

A celebration of life will follow Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at Church Unlimited, located at 3402 Rodd Field Rd in Corpus Christi.

Hernandez was in his fifth year as a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School, according to a press release from Corpus Christi Independent School District.

CCISD released a statement from the VMHS community following his death.

"The VMHS community is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved teacher and coach, Leyton Hernandez. He made a lasting impact on our students, staff, and community, and he will be deeply missed."

"We extend our deepest condolences to his father and mother, Dr. Roland Hernandez and Dr. Cynthia Hernandez, and to his sister, Mrs. Lauren Stinson, during this unimaginable time. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from communities near and far. Your kindness has meant so much to the VMHS family during this difficult time."

"The Eagle community has always come together when we need each other the most, and this moment is no different. As we return to campus tomorrow, counselors and crisis team members will be available to support any students or staff who may need someone to talk to, and those supports will remain available for as long as they are needed."

A King High School graduate, Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in 2020 from Texas State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. An accomplished high school athlete and college football recruit, he and his father shared a nine-year tradition of attending the state football championship game.

The Hernandez family has asked the community to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

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