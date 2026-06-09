CCPD e-bike crackdown shows results as impounds and citations climb

Corpus Christi Police Department said it would crack down on e-bikes and mini bikes.Now, the numbers show the department is keeping that promise.

In April, CCPD implemented a plan involving citations, impounds, and holding parents accountable. By the end of May, the results were clear: police responded to 19 calls about pocket bikes, mini bikes, and e-bikes, with nearly 14 of those bikes impounded and 12 citations issued.

CCPD e-bike crackdown yields impounds, citations

Howard Jones, a Flour Bluff neighbor, said he has seen CCPD taking action firsthand.

"We saw a kid yesterday that was riding in Waldron Park and there's two cops on another call there and they pulled him over to the side. They didn't arrest him or take it or anything, but they gave him good talking to about it and you don't see the e-bikes like that because out anymore because of the the CCPD doing what they're doing."Jones said.

Before the crackdown, Jones said he would see 15 to 20 e-bikes a week near Waldron Park. In the last three weeks, he has seen just two. Jones said he is not against the bikes, but wants kids to be safe and obey the laws.

"I just feel sad for the kids, you know, they, they deserve to ride their bikes," Jones said.

The mini bike community has also taken notice. Local fabricator Miguel Osorio said his group is stepping up.

"Ultimately it's our fault those calls are coming in. We can keep each other more accountable and keep the community safer." Osorio said.

Osorio said his community has already started putting that into practice by offering safety courses and helping younger riders. He said he hopes the rest of Corpus Christisees the community trying to be part of the solution.

"I appreciate the, the feedback from the community and say, hey guys, be a little safe rout there. Right, yes ma'am, we will, yes sir, we will thank you officer for for calling me out on that, right, um, because it's not us against them, you know, the cops are thereto help us to to keep us safe." Osorio said.

CCPD said enforcement will continue, and as the numbers grow, so does the conversation about safe riding.

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