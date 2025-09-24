CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District provided a May engineering report about the Yeager Elementary shaking incident, despite telling KRIS6 News earlier this month they did not have any documents related to the incident.

CCISD releases months-old engineering visual assessment on Yeager Elementary shaking incident

KRIS6 News reported Tuesday on the months-long wait for information about the Yeager Elementary shaking incident.

On August 27, CCISD told KRIS6 News that we should be able to request a draft of the report from the initial assessment from the incident that happened in January. KRIS6 News put in that request on September 2.

State law says a governmental body has 10 business days to respond to a public information request. CCISD responded on September 15 to our request, in which they said, "CCISD has no final or preliminary documents at this time responsive to your request."

Then Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., the district sent KRIS6 News an amended response with a "Limited Visual Condition Assessment" by Ardurra Group Inc, an engineering firm, dated from May 7.

The document from Ardurra says that no visible apparent signs of significant movement were found. The document also says that there are cracks on the exterior of the building consistent with "lateral movement" it does not appear to have occurred recently and unrelated to the sudden movement incident.

KRIS6 News asked CCISD why this document wasn't sent in the most recent public information request. The district declined an interview and sent a statement:

"CCISD apologizes for the delay. Transparency is important to us. We appreciate everyone's patience. Thank you."

Ardurra said in the draft that Yeager Elementary appears to be safe, but the question remains; why didn't the district provide this information sooner?

