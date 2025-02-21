Caspian Apartments fixes gate amid ongoing security issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Residents at Caspian Apartments have been on edge after a series of burglaries and a sexual assault at the complex. Now, apartment managers have fixed the main gate, which will hopefully help keep residents safe.

For the last two months, Corpus Christi Police have been searching for a man they said is responsible for four incidents at the apartment complex at 5901 Weber Road. The first incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 17, where police said he broke into a second-story bedroom and attacked a woman sleeping in her bed. She fought back and eventually, the suspect fled.

Police posted a sketch of the suspect on ccpdblotter.com on Dec. 20.

Tony Jaramillo

On Feb. 4, Corpus Christi Police stated in a new blotter post that the same man was involved in three more incidents.All took place at Caspian Apartments between 4 and 6 a.m., and in one of those instances, he sexually assaulted a victim.

Corpus Christi police searching for suspect targeting single women in apartment break-ins

The suspect was described as a dark-complected Hispanic or Black male in his mid-30s (possibly older, but looks young), approximately 5’08”– 5’11” with a medium build and a deep voice.

While reporting on the search for the suspect on Feb. 5, a resident told KRIS 6 neighbors were scared and pointed out the complex' main security gate was broken. That gate was supposed to close at 6 p.m., restricting access to tenants only.

Management confirmed the gate had been broken for at least two weeks and would be repaired.

Tony Jaramillo

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, KRIS 6 News spoke with Kaitlyn Rogers, who moved into Caspian Apartments in September. She refuted management's claims and told us the gate had been broken for at least five months.

Caspian Apartments resident still feels unsafe

On Thursday, Feb. 20, the management team at the Caspian Apartments sent a letter to residents notifying them that the gate had been fixed. They asked residents to set up a PIN code on Friday for entry.

KRIS 6 News

In the meantime, police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect, you're asked to call detectives at 361-886-2840. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 361-886-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

