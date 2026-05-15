Carport collapses at southside apartment complex during Monday storm, damaging multiple vehicles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A carport roof collapsed at a Southside Corpus Christi apartment complex during Monday’s thunderstorm, trapping vehicles beneath the structure and causing significant damage to several of them.

Carolyn Schultz, a resident at Breakers on Saratoga Apartments, said she and her husband woke up to find two carports collapsed on top of each other.

“On the 11th, my husband and I woke up to carports — both of them collapsed on top of each other,” Schultz said.

Schultz said four other vehicles were also trapped under the collapsed structure, with three suffering significant damage alongside hers.

“I have some hood damage, but it’s not as bad, and the guys working on it were really nice," Schultz said. "They got my car out immediately, like snuck it through a little corner. It was amazing, but the other cars, not so much."

Workers were on site attempting to remove the collapsed structure. Schultz shared photos she said showed rust on the carport.

“There’s a ton of rust on there ,” Schultz said. "It almost looks paper-thin, and if you look deep into the holes, there’s a lot of debris and rust. Something just doesn’t look right."

Questions remain about whether the owners of the damaged vehicles will have to pay out of pocket for repairs. Staff on site said the property manager would need to be contacted for comment.

The property manager declined to comment when reached by phone, but said information would be relayed to residents.

Schultz said she remains hopeful the issue will be resolved.

“Up until now, everything’s been good,” Schultz said. "They’ve always been really kind, so I’m expecting the best."

Schultz said she is in communication with the apartment complex and is waiting to see how the situation will be resolved.

According to Schultz, one of the vehicles was declared a total loss.

