Corpus Christi drivers have had a reputation for years, and crashes are often seen along South Padre Island Drive. However, new statistics from the Metropolitan Planning Organization point to a positive trend.

I looked into how many wrecks are actually happening on SPID.

Robert MacDonald, Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation planning director, has been digging into that exact question.

Car crashes on South Padre Island Drive decrease by over 44 percent

"So, for SPID, a lot of accidents and a lot of fatalities over the years, and when we did our analysis last year on something called the safety action plan, we identified SPID as a high accident location," MacDonald said.

The MPO has been tracking crashes on SPID for years. In the first three months of 2021, there were 315 accidents. So far in 2026, there have been only 175 accidents on that same stretch.

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Unless there are another 150 crashes in the next week, accidents will have decreased over 44 percent in the last five years.

MacDonald said the decrease is no coincidence. He attributes the drop to safer road design, more enforcement, and drivers paying more attention.

This aligns with Corpus Christi Police Department data, which shows a notable crackdown starting last November.

I went out to SPID to see if drivers felt the same way about the changing road conditions.

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"It makes me feel good there is a lot of crazy drivers whenever I am driving around. I kinda have to look over my shoulder, make sure there’s not any crazy drivers. But I feel really good driving around," Shirley De Los Santos said.

"We have seen so many reckless drivers. We also have seen racing and a lot of other issues, but if now all these wrecks are down, which makes me feel a lot safer on the roads," Shalini Narang said.

The numbers are moving in the right direction, and the question now is whether Corpus Christi can keep it going.

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