Bollinger Street residents wait until 2031 for repairs on a deteriorating Southside road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bollinger Street on San Antonio's Southside looks more like a dirt road than a paved street, riddled with potholes and cracked asphalt — and residents say the city has forgotten about it for decades.

Roel Palacios, a Bollinger Street neighbor, reached out after a previous story about road conditions in the area. He says he and his neighbors have been calling the city, reaching out to elected officials, and trying to get someone to listen.

Southside road won't be repaired until 2031, residents say

"I just feel like the city just doesn't care about this little street here. We need some help here that's for sure," Palacios said.

Palacios has lived in the area for 40 years and says the road has been in need of major repairs for at least 20 of them. The conditions are so bad that drivers take the center of the road to avoid the worst damage — leaving little room for anyone else.

"There's only one smooth part of the road for part of the way and if a car's coming they take the center lane and I have to ride on the moonscape so to speak," Palacios said.

I drove the road to see the conditions firsthand, and video from that drive confirms what Palacios described.

City records show Bollinger Street was last evaluated in March of 2025, scoring a 27 on the Pavement Condition Index. The city prioritizes streets scoring below 20 for repairs first, meaning Bollinger Street does not make the cut and is not scheduled for repairs until 2031.

"5 years is a long time. I don't know what condition this is going to be in in 5 years," Palacios said.

KRIS

For residents who travel the road every day, the wait feels unreasonable.

"I wish the city would take into consideration that we've got to live here and we've got to go through here every day and deal with these potholes; it's just terrible," Palacios said.

Bollinger Street remains on the city's waiting list for now. If you have a road in your neighborhood that needs attention, reach out at kristv.com.

KRIS 6

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