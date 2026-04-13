BEWARE: Southside serial burglar strikes again, breaks into another southside apartment

The Corpus Christi Police Department has assigned six detectives to look into an apartment break-in.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, someone broke into a woman's apartment on April 9 at the Puerto del Mar apartment complex on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Detectives say the man broke in through a sliding glass door.

The woman told police she was asleep when she heard him in her apartment, she screamed and he ran off.

Luckily, no one was injured and he didn't take anything from the apartment.

Meanwhile, according to CrimeDash.com, another burglary of a habitation at Puerto del Mar was reported on Sunday. KRIS 6 News is working with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office to gather information on what was found on Sunday.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

In the meantime, police are concerned because the April 9 incident is the third burglary of a habitation reported in that vicinity in the last two months and they believe all three are related.

The other two incidents took place at apartment complexes near Weber Road and Holly Road. Officers believe in all three cases the suspect broke into the apartment with the intent of committing another crime.

The suspect is described as



Black or Hispanic male

Approximately 5'9" to 5'11"

Slim build

Between 20 to 30 years old

Wearing a hoodie, light colored pants

In each incident, he broke in through a sliding glass door

Detectives believe the person behind this break-in is the same person who was accused of breaking into apartments at the Caspian Apartments in Dec. 2024 and Spring of 2025.

The woman whose apartment was broken into in December told police the armed burglar sexually assaulted her.

In all, five women reported their apartments were broken into over the span of four months.

CCPD searching for burglary, possible sexual assault suspect

After the series of break-ins, officers released this sketch of the suspect:

Tony Jaramillo

Here's what the Corpus Christi Police Department is doing after the most recent break-ins

Increasing patrols in the Weber Road and Holly Road

Working closely with apartment management and residents to make them aware of the recent break-ins

6 detectives have been assigned to follow up on leads

Submitted evidence to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab

CCPD is working with the Texas Rangers

The Corpus Christi Police Department urges anyone with information on these break-ins or suspect suspicious activity to report it immediately.

CCPD - Video of suspected Caspian Apartment burglar released

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