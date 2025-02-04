CCPD searching for burglary, possible sexual assault suspect

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to identify and arrest a felony offender.

According to the CCPD Blotter, the suspect is described as an, "dark-complected Hispanic or Black male in his mid-30s (possibly older, but looks young), approximately 5’08”– 5’11” with a medium-build and a deep voice."

The individual shown in the police sketch is suspected of several early morning burglaries at the Caspian Apartments, located at 5901 Weber Rd. The suspect either attempted or committed sexual assault during two of these burglaries, the blotter post states.

If you recognize this individual, please call Detectives at 361-886-2840. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or online at:

