CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch celebrated its 11th birthday this weekend by opening the doors to a brand new neighborhood designed specifically for foster families and young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

Agape Ranch celebrates 11th birthday by unveiling new neighborhood for foster families

The community was invited to tour the new development, which currently features 10 homes with more planned for the future. Each home follows a similar floor plan – four bedrooms and three bathrooms – designed to accommodate families who have fostered for at least a year.

KRIS 6

KRIS 6

"The benefits of this can't be measured. It's great for kids to have a home to be in, to give the support to foster families is incredible. This is monumental. It will be a great example of what we can across the state and across the country," Communications Director for Senator Adam Hinojosa, Israel Salinas said.

This neighborhood represents just the first phase of the Agape Ranch project, with plans to build and add 10 more houses in the future.

KRIS 6

In related news, two bills were recently passed by Texas House State Representative Denise Villalobos protecting foster care DNA privacy, providing additional safety and protection to children in the foster system.

For those interested in becoming a foster family, you can reach out to Agape Ranch by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.