A life lost, a legacy remembered: Family of Rene Govea Sr. speaks out after Weber fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heartbreak and calls for justice are echoing through the Southside as the family of Rene Govea Sr. mourns the loss of a beloved father, brother, and friend, killed in a fatal crash on Sunday.

After deadly crash, Govea family demands action against drunk driving

Rene Govea Sr., known for his bright spirit and love for the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of two people killed in the crash on Weber Road near Tripoli Drive. According to police, Govea was driving a BMW when it collided with an Escalade. Investigators say Melinda Garcia, a passenger in the Escalade, also died.

Charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault are pending for the driver at fault.

Govea’s sister, Laura Govea, shared the pain of losing her brother just weeks before a major life milestone.

"I'm about to get married and he was supposed to walk me down the aisle in two weeks... now my brother is not here anymore because of somebody's bad choice,” she said.

"Even if his world was crashing down he still cared about everybody else's world," said Isabel Govea, Rene’s daughter, remembering her father’s selflessness.

The family’s grief is compounded by a painful history. Laura revealed that she was also a victim of a drunk driving crash a few years ago.

"I was hit by a drunk driver, he passed his red light while I was passing my green light. I lost my leg and I never got justice for that. My brother's drunk driver hit him and it took his life and we're going to seek to it that we get justice for him."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 224 alcohol-related crashes have occurred in the area this year—10 of them fatal. The Govea family hopes to bring both justice and awareness.

"For people to lose their lives, the families, it's unbearable," said Deanndra Govea, Rene’s daughter.

"I feel like we need to start driving responsible—it can be all things: drinking, driving on medication, anything, smoking… picking up your phone," added Isabel Govea.

As the family works through their grief, the community is stepping up to help. A benefit for the Govea family will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Surfyard on South Padre Island Drive. All proceeds from sales will go directly to the family.

You can also help through a BBQ benefit that will happen at 5634 wooldridge road on September 20 from 11 a.m. to sold out.

