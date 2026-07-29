Some Corpus Christi council members push to let voters decide fate of Inner Harbor desalination project

A push to pursue federal funding for the Inner Harbor desalination project failed again Tuesday at the Corpus Christi City Council meeting, rekindling a debate over whether voters — not city leaders — should have the final say.

"Every time we kill it, they bring it back. What's the purpose of it? Just put it on the ballot and let the people decide," Corpus Christi City Council District 3 member Eric Cantu said.

It is not the first time Cantu has made the suggestion, but Tuesday the conversation gained momentum as more council members voiced support for a public vote.

Should voters decide on Inner Harbor desalination?

"Let them vote for it," Corpus Christi City Council District 1 member Everett Roy said. "We have two different sides one side says 'Oh it would overwhelmingly pass.' On the other hand we hear every week from people who come up and talk to us and say 'We don't want this.' So I strongly recommend that. I strongly strongly recommend that."

Two paths to a citywide vote emerged during the discussion. City Manager Peter Zanoni outlined the first option.

"One way you could put it on the ballot is through a charter amendment," Zanoni said.

Corpus Christi City Council District 5 member Gil Hernandez raised a second option.

"You could make it into a bond election," Hernandez said.

Hernandez also noted a financial consequence of that route.

"It would add 25 cents to our taxes," Hernandez said.

Not everyone at the meeting supported putting the project to a public vote. Ingleside resident Aaron Price pointed out that Coastal Bend residents outside Corpus Christi would be affected by the project but would have no vote on it.

"I get my water from San Pat Water district.. my rates go up if y'all's cost increases. Do not put it on the ballot," Price said during public comment.

In a separate development related to the Inner Harbor project, the Far Field Study — which measures the potential environmental impact the desalination project would have — has a new update. After originally agreeing to oversee an independent review of the model, Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries, led by Dr. Kiersten Stanzel, will no longer oversee that review.

Council member at large Carolyn Vaughn addressed the change.

"Stanzel said we are no longer in a position to directly faciliate. To me this has to do directly with their boss, someone up above, it could be the governor I don't know," Vaughn said.

The city will now ask Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries for a list of suitable, independent modelers to perform the review of the model. Zanoni said the city wants to hire an out-of-state group to make the review as objective as possible.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!