Several Coastal Bend schools to close Monday following heavy rain and flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend students will not have class Monday, Nov. 9, as school districts respond to flooding, road conditions and other weather-related impacts.

Santa Gertrudis ISD announced it will be closed Monday due to heavy rainfall, road closures and flooding conditions. The district says classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD also canceled classes and regular school operations Monday due to significant rainfall, widespread flooding and forecasts for continued inclement weather.

District officials said recent rainfall has caused flooding and road closures on several major highways and county roads, creating safety concerns for students, families, staff and school transportation. Monday's closure will be designated as a Weather Day.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD plans to provide additional updates through its website and official Facebook page.

Tuloso-Midway High School will also be closed Monday, but for a different reason.

The district says ongoing roof construction and significant water leakage prompted the cancellation of classes at the high school. TMHS staff will work remotely Monday.

Tuloso-Midway ISD says it is highly confident classes at the high school will resume Tuesday, but officials will continue monitoring conditions and notify families if anything changes.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their child's school or district before heading out Monday morning for the latest information on closures or delays.

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