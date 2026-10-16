Seven people indicted in Nueces County on charges related to scheme to fraudulently obtain public benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven people are facing charges after being accused of stealing from Nueces County.

According to court documents, a Nueces County grand jury indicted Francisca Grimaldo-Herrera on Oct. 8 on charges of theft, engaging in organized criminal activity, and fraudulently obtaining benefits.

According to Grimaldo-Herrera's indictment, the theft occurred between Aug. 28, 2000, and Sept. 13, 2023. The money taken was between $2,500 and $30,000.

Grimaldo-Herrera, 67, has been arrested. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

The indictment states six others were involved in the scheme, including:



Veronica Herrera Ayala

Juan Francisco Hernandez

Sandra Herrera

Luis Enrique Zamora

Mireya Herrera Grimaldo

Rachel Vasquez

According to the indictment, all seven worked together to obtain benefits they were not eligible for.

According to Sheriff J.C. Hooper, he believes at least one of the defendants in this case was a Nueces County employee.

He confirmed that Herrera's arrest was the result of a criminal investigation into the Nueces County Social Services Department. In April 2024, Nueces County Commissioners eliminated the Social Services Department which became the focus of a criminal investigation into its use of federal COVID relief funds.

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