Criminal investigation into Nueces County Social Services department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — The Nueces County Social Services Department helps with things like food, transportation, and rental assistance for those in need.

On Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners may shut that department down.

6 Investigates learned the social services department is the focus of a criminal investigation into its use of federal COVID relief funds.

The investigation, headed by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, began with how the county used funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program or ERAP.

ERAP is a COVID-era program that used federal money from the American Rescue Plan to provide rent and utility assistance.

Local agencies, like the Social Services Department, assessed cases to make sure the money went to the right people.

6 Investigates obtained dozens of documents related to how that department spent money throughout the pandemic raised questions about where the money went.

In fiscal year 2021/22, Social Services provided just over $1 million through the ERAP program.

Almost 30 percent of that money went to just 60 people, who rented from just three landlords.

The next year, the county spent far less, just under $40,000 in rental assistance, and had nearly $200,000 left.

6 Investigates also found discrepancies between the amounts approved for assistance and amounts actually paid.

In one case, a tenant was approved for four months rent assistance. However, documents show his landlord was paid for six months.

While reviewing these finances for ERAP, approved county budgets revealed other concerning numbers.

Each year, the Social Services Department has a bucket of money that is not from the federal government.

This money comes from local taxpayers, which the county department uses to provide assistance with rent, utilities, food, and burials.

The most recent budget for fiscal year 2023/24 was just over $450,000.

The cost to run that office — two and a half times more or just over $1.1 million.

Charity watchdog organizations like the Better Business Bureau or Charity Watch suggest spending only 25 to 35 percent on administrative costs.

Nueces County spends 72 percent.

6 Investigates spoke with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, who confirmed that this investigation will require a full forensic audit of the county.

He said, "every county department, elected and appointed, could be scrutinized and will be if that's where the investigation takes us."

Hooper said a detective has been assigned to this case full-time and there is a good chance this will be a "multi-agency investigation."

Wednesday, commissioners will discuss the Social Services Department behind closed doors, but any vote will happen in public.

KRIS 6 will be a the meeting and bring you updates, as well as show you where you can still get services should the department close.