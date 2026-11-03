Seven candidates compete to be Corpus Christi's next mayor on Election Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Seven candidates are competing to become the next mayor of Corpus Christi, with voters set to head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead the "Sparkling City by the Sea."

Incumbent Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who is seeking her fourth and final term, says she wants to see the Inner Harbor Desalination project to the finish line.

"I want to secure our water future our water security and I think that equates to certainty, that equates to economic development, that equates to so many things. That's my number 1 priority," Guajardo said.

John Calkusic spent election eve at Moore Plaza, pitching his six-point plan to solve the city's water issues. It includes expanding the size of Lake Texana and using cloud seeding.

"I applied common sense thinking, common sense ideas, common sense strategies to each and every one of them. That's how I know they're going to work," Calkusic said.

Chelise Hyatt told me that because she hasn't taken contributions from industry or campaign parties, she can spend the election at home with her family.

"I don't have to worry about getting my signs out there or anything. I'm mostly sticking to social media, I make videos that people can look and see where I stand on any topic," Hyatt said.

The other four candidates addressed voters at the South Texas Alliance of Republicans luncheon.

Captain Dave Heasley says his priority is exposing corruption, and told me his first move would be to replace city management.

"I'd eliminate the bad management. That's the first thing we have to do. We have bad city management there's no doubt about that. We need to replace the city manager," Heasley said.

District 5's Gil Hernandez emphasized building unity with other elected councilmembers if he's elected.

"I would reach out to other candidates who have won the seat and try to build a relationship before taking office. That way I have some ground to stand on," Hernandez said.

District 4's Kaylynn Paxson is another councilmember pursuing the mayor's seat. She says she's spoken to thousands of voters and noticed a common thread.

"I would say that the city is ready for a change. They're ready for new leadership. That message is resonating with them," Paxson said.

David Ainsworth told me he's not a politician — he's a businessman — and he wants to order a full audit of the city's finances if elected.

"I'm here to help save my hometown. I'm not being backed by any special interests. I'm being backed for the people, by the people," Ainsworth said.

If you haven't voted already, the polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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