Seguin resident wins $1 million after buying Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lucky resident of Seguin just walked away with $1 million after scratching a winning ticket in the Texas Lottery’s “200X The Cash” game. The ticket was bought at a Circle K on McArdle Road between Nile and Airline in Corpus Christi, and the winner wisely chose to stay anonymous (smart move—no sudden relatives popping up).

This is the first of four $1 million top prizes to be claimed in the game, which is loaded with more than $115 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning something are a friendly 1 in 3.41, including those break-even tickets that at least let you walk away even. The store that sold the winner may even pocket a $10,000 retailer bonus for their trouble.

So here’s the fun part: Imagine you just scratched that ticket and saw those seven figures staring back at you. After the screaming, the happy dance, and maybe a very careful photo (no faces, of course), what would you actually do?

Pay off the house? Buy a ridiculous truck? Disappear for a year somewhere tropical? Start a business? Spoil the family rotten? Invest it and keep living like nothing happened? Or just quietly keep the same job and smile every payday knowing the pressure is gone?

Drop your dream plan in the comments. Because somewhere in Seguin right now, someone’s already living it.

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