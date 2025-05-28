Schools out, summer is in! Registration for summer programs still open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi parents looking for ways to keep their children engaged and supervised during summer break have options through the city Parks and Recreation programs, though costs can add up quickly.

For working parents like Shadiamond Leggit, summer programs are a necessity.

"They're not old enough to be home by themselves and I work Monday through Friday so they need somewhere to be and someone needs to be watching them at all times," Leggit said.

As a former summer program participant herself, Leggit believes the investment is worthwhile despite the expenses.

"A hundred dollars a month and then plus the fees and then they need money to spend especially if they're going on field trips and things like that," Leggit said.

Program costs for those in Corpus Christi vary. The After Hour Kid Power Summer Camp is the most expensive at $99 a week per child, while SPARK—a similar camp—costs about one-third of that price for half the time.

Financial assistance is available for families concerned about costs through scholarships.

"Free money is always the best money. If you can fill out an application and go ahead and get the scholarship for it that's the best way to go even to save a little bit of money," Leggit said.

Robert Dodd, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, reports that enrollment numbers remain consistent with previous years despite economic concerns.

The programs cater to children from ages 5 to 16, with various focuses including sports and skill development.

"The summer time's an opportunity for kids to improve their skills," Dodd said.

Some programs prepare children for future opportunities, such as the junior lifeguard camp.

All programs aim to support children's personal, academic, physical, and social development during the summer months.

"If we can keep kids busy and engaged during the summer I think we are successful in what we do," Dodd said.

Registration remains open for interested families, with some programs beginning as early as Monday, June 2.

