Sames Ford kicks off 3rd year of attendance program with chance to win a 2027 Ford Maverick

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi students who show up to school could drive away with a brand-new truck at the end of the year.

Sames Ford in Corpus Christi has launched the third year of its Drive Sames for Education program, a community initiative that rewards students in Corpus Christi ISD and London ISD for achieving perfect attendance throughout the school year. The grand prize is a 2027 Ford Maverick XLT.

Ryan Cain, general manager of Sames Ford, said the program is about more than just winning a vehicle.

"Showing up and being in school is learning and growing for your future, and we believe in investing in our future, investing in our schools because they are the future of our community," Cain said.

Students who maintain perfect attendance during each six-week grading period will receive a voucher. They can bring that voucher to Sames Ford at 4721 Ayer Street in Corpus Christi to be entered into a raffle held at the end of the school year. Students can earn multiple vouchers throughout the year, increasing their chances of winning.

"Every six weeks you'll have an opportunity to receive a voucher," Cain said. "So go as much as you can and get as many vouchers as you can so it increases your chances to win the vehicle."

Cain said the program has already shown measurable results. CCISD Superintendent Dr. Hernandez reported that the district saw a 1% increase in attendance last year.

"1% doesn't sound like that much, but in reality, in a school district the size of CCISD, 1% is a big number," Cain said.

While this is the third year of the program in Corpus Christi, Sames Ford has operated similar initiatives in other South Texas markets for more than 15 years.

"We believe if we have an educated community, the community is gonna be better off," Cain said.

State Farm agent Francisco Aguilar is partnering with Sames Ford for the third consecutive year to sponsor the tax, title and license costs for the giveaway vehicle, meaning the winning student will receive the truck at no cost.

"In the event when somebody wins, it's truly a free car," Cain said. "Frank covers all the TTL, so basically it is a free car."

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