Sames Auto Group launches 2nd Annual Drive Sames 4 Education to reward perfect attendance

Sames Ford, London ISD and Corpus Christi ISD share a simple idea: showing up every day helps kids do better in school and feel good about themselves. That’s the heart of Drive Sames 4 Education. By offering a brand-new car as a prize, the program turns perfect attendance into an opportunity for students in these districts.

Students with perfect attendance are entered into the prize pool. Finalists earn a chance to drive home in a shiny new vehicle. The overall grand prize winner will be announced on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

A press conference took place today at the Sames Ford Showroom for the 2nd Annual Drive Sames 4 Education where the model of the brand-new car was revealed as a Ford Bronco.

"This partnership isn’t just about a giveaway. It’s a reminder that showing up—on time and ready to learn—helps build the routines that pay off in the classroom and beyond. Sames Auto Group isn’t just selling cars; we’re putting a spotlight on effort, consistency, and well-being in the community. We’re driving education forward one student at a time," said Ryan Cain, the General Manager at Sames Ford.

