CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bennie D. Davison, a retired Corpus Christi police officer and longtime sports official, has died at 92.

Davison spent decades serving the Northside community — first with a badge, then with a whistle. His family says the people who knew him never forgot him.

Retired Corpus Christi police officer and sports official Bennie D. Davison dies at 92

"The love of his life, of course, I think was me. After that, he loved all sports," his wife, Norma Davison, said.

Davison served as a Corpus Christi police officer in the 1960s before retiring from the force. His family says Black officers at the time were only allowed to patrol the Northside.

But his service to the community extended well beyond his badge.

Joseph Sosa, a friend who also officiated alongside Davison, remembered his lasting presence in the community.

"I've known him for 30 years. He had been officiating way before that, so he's known quite a few people over the years," Sosa said.

"His presence was known even when it wasn't basketball season. He was still helping the City League out," Sosa said.

Davison officiated many different sports for schools across the Corpus Christi area. His family says people never forgot him — even as he began battling dementia and Alzheimer's.

Norma recalled how former players would visit, and Davison would light up despite his fading memory.

"I would say, Benny, there's going to be a little boy coming over here. And he'd turn around and Benny would be, 'Hey, I remember you.' And that child would be so happy of the thought that he remembered him," Norma said.

As his memory faded, Norma found ways to keep him smiling and alert — including through humor.

"Open your eyes, I want you to see me, come on, open those eyes, and he'd look at me, then he'd close them. I said, 'Well, I guess I'm not pretty enough, but guess what you are gonna eat for me today,'" Norma said.

She also recalled a joke she used to get a reaction out of him.

"And his eyes were closed and I'd go 'I know you can hear me. I know you can hear me! And I'm going to go and spend a lot of money.' And girl that eye would open. He wouldn't say anything but that eye would open," Norma said.

Sosa said he was honored to officiate alongside Davison during his final season.

"And I got to officiate with him. It was his last year officiating sports. It was my partner and I, and we were together in Kingsville, and we told him, 'Benny, we got you. Don't even worry about it.' He looked at both of us in the eye and said, 'Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be carrying both of you.' So yeah, that's the kind of character he was — he was always looking out for us," Sosa said.

Davison received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Corpus Christi Area Basketball Officials' Association, surrounded by people who loved him.

His family says they hope people remember Davison not just for his years with the Corpus Christi Police Department or on the courts, but for the way he treated people.

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