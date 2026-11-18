CORPUS CHRISTI — La Retama Central Library is known for its rich history and the resources it provides to the community. But now, residents are raising concerns over dark spots on the ceiling, questioning whether they could be mold or mildew and what is being done to address the issue.

After KRIS 6 News reached out to the City of Corpus Christi, officials provided an inspection report confirming that the library had a significant mold condition earlier this year.

The assessment, conducted April 7, 2026, by Asbestos Mold Inspections Coastal Bend, found that the affected area met the state's threshold for a regulated mold condition.

Residents concerned about library conditions

Marilena Garza, chair of the Corpus Christi Public Library Advisory Board, is among those raising concerns about the condition of the building.

"What are we doing bringing our most vulnerable populations, children, seniors, disabled here with a moldy, mildewy ceiling?" Garza said.

During a visit to La Retama Central Library, KRIS 6 News noticed a musty smell and could hear fans running on the second floor, where dark spots were visible on the ceiling.

Garza said she has heard from former city officials and staff that concerns about the ceiling have been raised before.

When asked what response she had received from the city when bringing up the issue, Garza had a one-word answer.

"Excuses," she said.

Corpus Christi resident Tom Tagliabue also noticed the dark spots during a Library Advisory Board meeting last week.

A retired city employee, Tagliabue said he worries about protecting the library's historical collections and the investments taxpayers have made in public facilities.

"Especially at our library that we're putting in jeopardy and the public's health that we're putting in jeopardy by having these unsafe and unhealthy buildings," Tagliabue said.

April inspection confirms significant mold condition

According to the inspection report provided by the city, Asbestos Mold Inspections Coastal Bend conducted an indoor air quality and mold assessment on April 7, 2026, in response to visible growth and indoor air quality concerns.

The assessment identified a significant mold condition at the library, with the affected area meeting the state's threshold of at least 25 contiguous square feet of visible mold growth.

According to the report, the findings require remediation under Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation rules, including work by a licensed mold remediation contractor.

Inspectors also identified humidity and moisture conditions that could contribute to mold growth.

However, air samples collected from the first floor, second floor and third-floor attic did not show elevated airborne mold spore concentrations compared with an outdoor sample at the time of testing.

The report recommended developing a formal mold remediation plan, addressing moisture-related issues and conducting follow-up verification after remediation.

What the city says is being done

KRIS 6 News reached out to the City of Corpus Christi to ask what was causing the dark spots, whether the problem had been reported before and when residents could expect repairs.

In its response, the city said the process to address the issue had begun and would involve multiple phases.

The city has issued a task order to Halff Associates to assess the La Retama ceiling and determine the root cause of the problem.

According to city officials, Halff is currently conducting field investigations and is expected to provide a schedule by the end of November.

Are there health or safety concerns?

With colder months approaching, Garza said she is especially concerned because La Retama Central Library also serves as a place of refuge for residents during extreme temperatures.

When KRIS 6 News asked whether there were health or safety concerns for library visitors, employees or people who may use the building as a warming center, the city responded, "No."

While the April assessment found that airborne mold spore concentrations were not elevated in the sampled areas at the time of testing, the report also stated that it did not include a medical or toxicological evaluation of indoor air conditions or provide health-based clearance regarding occupancy safety.

The report's findings reflect conditions at the time of the inspection and do not establish whether the building is currently safe or unsafe for occupancy.

The city said Halff Associates will provide recommendations for short-term actions, if needed, after completing its field investigation and providing a schedule.

For Garza, the hope is that the city will take residents' concerns seriously and prioritize maintenance at La Retama and other public facilities.

"To see the ceiling in that condition, that's the quality that the city is offering us, and it's, it's hurtful," Garza said.

KRIS 6 News will continue following the city's investigation and efforts to address the mold condition at La Retama Central Library.