Rescued dogs from westside property find new homes thanks to foster group

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Four dogs rescued from a westside property have found new homes, marking progress in an ongoing animal welfare case that began last month.

The Faith and Hope Foundation received reports from neighbors about a home on Mimosa Drive off Leopard Street, where about 15 small dogs were running loose or living in squalor. Working with another rescue organization, the foundation collected the animals they could reach and took in nine dogs: seven puppies, one young "teen" dog, and one mother. They later rescued another dog who was pregnant.

"The adults are slowly coming around, but the puppies settled in very quickly and four have now been adopted," said Patricia Gonzalez, foster/volunteer with Faith and Hope Foundation.

This case demonstrates how quickly rescued animals can adjust with proper care and a little kindness from community members.

Faith and Hope Foundation began in 2016, formed out of a love for saving dogs from euthanasia lists and rescuing them from the streets of South Texas. Faith and Hope Foundation was born after many trials and errors, and it just pushed forward to become a 501(c)(3) in January 2017.

"We are a foster-based organization, and our fosters are the heart of this organization. We take in the injured, the abandoned, the ones with no hope or love, and socialize them until they are ready to be adopted. We then adopt and transport to out-of-state areas where there are strong spay, neuter, and leash laws. Places that don’t have the same overpopulation as we do," stated organizers from Faith and Hope Foundation.

Faith and Hope Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 6, at Nueces Brewing Company on Water Street from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Money raised will support food, medical care, and future rescue efforts.

Organizers say this is a family-friendly event and will include vendors, a photo booth for your fur babies, face painting, a caricature artist, and a raffle.

Some of the remaining Chihuahua puppies will also be available for adoption at the weekend event, along with other rescue dogs from the foundation.

Visit the Faith and Hope Foundation here: Faith & Hope Foundation Inc.