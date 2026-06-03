Reliant, Corpus Christi open Beat the Heat cooling centers

The City of Corpus Christi and Reliant are opening four Beat the Heat cooling centers to help seniors and vulnerable Coastal Bend residents stay cool and manage electricity use during the summer months.

Reliant is donating more than $12,000 to provide 100 air conditioning units and 400 box fans to Corpus Christi residents. The company is also offering tips, care packages, bill payment assistance, and flexible payment options for qualified customers in need.

This marks the 17th consecutive year Reliant has supported Beat the Heat centers across the Corpus Christi area.

The four cooling center locations are:

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Addresses and hours for all centers are available at Reliant.com/beattheheat.

City of CC

In addition to Corpus Christi, the Reliant Beat the Heat program supports residents in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, and McAllen. Reliant is donating $200,000 statewide to support 52 cooling centers and nearly 2,000 cooling devices.

Reliant is also providing $1 million to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs through the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program this year.

Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Customers can also contact Reliant 24/7 at 1-866-222-7100, via online chat, or on the Reliant app.

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