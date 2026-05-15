Corpus Christi city leaders are pushing back the timeline for the city's Level 1 water emergency following recent rainfall, and a new online portal now lets residents track their water usage in real time.

City Manager Peter Zanoni confirmed the emergency, previously scheduled for September, will be delayed.

"September is going to be pushed back by one to two months at a minimum.. maybe even more," Zanoni said.

Recent rainfall buys Corpus Christi more time as city delays water emergency and launches portal

The delay also means water curtailment and additional water restrictions will be postponed — welcome news for residents, businesses, and large-volume water users.

"We see some light at the end of the tunnel here," Zanoni said.

The city has also launched a long-anticipated water usage portal at corpuschristitx.gov. Residents can find it on the right-hand side of the homepage. All that's needed is an account number and home address to view current monthly usage and track consumption over the past year.

Peter Collins, the city's chief information officer and one of the heads of the project, said the portal is designed to make it easier for residents to identify water leaks.

"It's like driving a car with black paint on the windshield. You don't know where you're going. Now that you remove black paint off the windshield you get to see what you're using so you can make some informed decisions," Collins said.

Both Collins and Zanoni said the portal can evolve based on user feedback.

"So the way a customer can let us know if there is an issue or if there's an idea to make it even better... call 311.. call our 311 call center that's open Monday through Friday," Zanoni said.

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