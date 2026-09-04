CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Tripp Thompson faced two 3rd-and-longs in the first half.

He converted both for Texan touchdowns.

Ray hosted King in a CCISD matchup at Buc Stadium and after the first two scores from Thompson, the Texans never looked back.

Ray defeated King 47-6 in a Thursday game that was hardly in doubt.

Ray rolls over King, moves to 2-0

Thompson's first touchdown came on a 72 yard rushing touchdown. He rolled left, looking for a receiver, but nobody was open downfield. He tucked the ball, made a couple defenders miss, and ran for the hills.

Second quarter he was all but wrapped up for a sack but slipped out of it, rushing for yards and setting up his second touchdown.

Junior running back Brian McCullum added a score in the second to make it 21-0.

King looked to respond when quarterback Micah Garcia hit CJ Regino in stride on a slant route for 68 yards. King had 1st and goal in the red zone but failed to convert and walked away with no points.

The highlight of the game came at the end of the first half, when Garcia chucked the ball deep to Damon Smith. Instead of Smith coming down with it, Ray defensive back Izaiah Solis made a diving catch to earn the interception.

King, looking for its first win, will host Bishop next week.

Ray continues its CCISD slate facing Miller next week, followed by Carroll.

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