CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family, friends and fellow veterans gathered at the Coastal Bend State Veterans' Cemetery on Aug. 11, 2026, to say goodbye to Ramiro Chavez — a man who spent his life serving others, especially fellow veterans.

A decorated combat medic who served during the Vietnam War, educator and founder of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, Chavez left his mark on generations of people across the Coastal Bend.

Ramiro Chavez, Vietnam War combat medic and founder of Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, laid to rest

"First of all, he was my uncle, but he was also a veteran and he served others and he loved family. And it was just great to be around him and see how he influenced people. He was a true leader," Rudy Chavez Jr. said.

Chavez was laid to rest with full military honors. For his family, it was a fitting tribute to a man who spent so much of his life honoring others who served their country.

Rudy recalled a moment during the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, when his uncle's service as a combat medic brought veterans to him one after another, just to say thank you.

"To see all the veterans there, once they found out he was a combat medic, just come to him and thank him so much for what he did," Rudy said.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi became a fixture at events honoring veterans across the region. Through music, Chavez created a place for veterans to be remembered. Through education, he inspired generations of students.

People traveled from across Texas and beyond to pay their respects.

"People we haven't seen in years or that have traveled from Houston, from San Antonio, from all across the state, even some family friends that came from California, just to come and pay their respects to a man that everyone loved and knew," Rosie Cardenas, Chavez's sister, said.

Cardenas said that outpouring of support was overwhelming — and a reflection of just how many lives her brother touched.

Music also followed Chavez through one of the most difficult chapters of his life — his time serving in Vietnam.

"He said music was always with me before I left, when I was there, and when I came back," Cardenas said.

Decades later, he would use that same love of music to honor the veterans who shared that experience, founding the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. That music helped bring his story full circle, playing as his family and fellow veterans gathered to say goodbye.

While Chavez may be gone, his family says the service he gave to others will live on.

"I think he's leaving a legacy of service, service to other people, and he just loved veterans, so especially the veteran community…He will be greatly missed and he was my hero," Rudy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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