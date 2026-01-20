Ralph Barbosa brings The Red 40 Tour to Corpus Christi this June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rising comedy star Ralph Barbosa will perform his signature laid-back stand-up at the Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7:30 PM as part of The Red 40 Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster. The show is part of Barbosa's ongoing momentum of sold-out theaters across the country.

Described as one of the shyest attention hogs in comedy, Barbosa's chill vibe and relatable storytelling have propelled him from the Dallas comedy scene to national stardom. His laid-back delivery features sharp observations on life, culture, dating, cars and current events.

Barbosa's second hour-long special, "Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa," premiered on August 8, 2025, as part of Hulu's "Hularious" comedy brand. Shot at The Balboa Theatre in San Diego in January 2025, the special explores his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars and reacting to current events.

His debut special, "Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga," dropped on Netflix on October 31, 2023. Filmed at The Kessler Theater in his hometown of Dallas, it ranked as the #3 TV show on Netflix during its first week and introduced his signature style to millions of viewers.

Barbosa was crowned the Funniest Comic in Texas in 2019 and has won competitions including the New York International Latino Film Festival's stand-up event. His viral Don't Tell Comedy set has accumulated millions of views on YouTube, as has his Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring performance.

Television highlights include his late-night debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in January 2023, an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in November 2023, and starring in the HBO Max special "Entre Nos: The Winners 3" in November 2022.

In July 2024, Variety named him one of the 10 Comics to Watch for 2024. He delivered sold-out shows across North America, including multiple performances at Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024, where he also hosted the kick-off Introducing show.

Beyond the stage, Barbosa co-hosts the Formula Bean YouTube channel with Luis Cisneros, combining his love for cars with his comedic personality.

