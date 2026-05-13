The city recently received a shipment of 750 black and beige rain barrels, providing residents with an excellent opportunity to invest in water conservation while saving money. These 55-gallon containers offer an affordable way to collect rainwater for non-potable uses around your home.

Rain barrels are back in stock with the City of Corpus Christi

How to Purchase Your Rain Barrel

Getting your hands on one of these water-saving devices is a straightforward two-step process:

Step 1: Purchase at City Hall

Head to the Central Cashiering booth at Corpus Christi City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street. The cost is $47 plus tax – significantly less than half the typical retail price for similar barrels. Residents are limited to purchasing two barrels per household while supplies last.

Step 2: Pick Up at the Warehouse

Once you receive your receipt, take it to the city warehouse Building 6 on Civitan Drive to collect your rain barrel. The warehouse is conveniently located behind Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Pickup hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who Can Purchase Rain Barrels?

The program is available to customers who receive water service from:

Corpus Christi Water

Nueces County Water Control District No. 4

San Patricio Municipal Water District

South Texas Water Authority

Violet Water Corporation

Customers who use well water exclusively are not eligible for the program.

Growing Demand for Water Conservation

The rain barrel program has seen tremendous popularity, especially during periods of drought concern. Last year alone, the city sold nearly 1,200 barrels. Recent months have shown even higher demand, with sales surging as residents become increasingly conscious of water conservation needs.

These 55-gallon barrels are designed to collect rooftop runoff from home gutters, measuring 34 inches tall by 24 inches wide. The collected water can be used for various purposes, including watering lawns, gardens, and washing cars – helping residents reduce their utility bills while supporting environmental conservation efforts.

The program represents the city's commitment to promoting water conservation through affordable, practical solutions that benefit both residents and the community's long-term water sustainability goals.

For more information about the rain barrel program, contact Corpus Christi Water or visit their website at corpuschristitx.gov.

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