Quiet first day of jury selection in Uvalde case surprises at Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outside the Nueces County Courthouse, the scene suggested the start of something big. Barricades were up, police were visible, and national media gathered ahead of jury selection in the Uvalde case.

Inside, the first day felt far more ordinary.

There were no long lines or crowded hallways. Instead, visitors described a quiet courthouse and a slower-than-expected pace.

“I thought it was going to be packed, but…here we are” said one man waiting inside, shrugging as he looked around.

The calm extended beyond jury selection. County offices inside the courthouse remained open and largely unaffected.

At the Nueces County Tax Assessor’s Office, daily business continued with little interruption.

“If people have business to do here, it’s not hard to get in now,” said Nueces County Tax Assessor Kevin Kieschnick. “Feel free to come on down and get it done.”

Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety asked residents to stay away from the courthouse unless their business was pressing. On the first day of jury selection, that request appeared to have worked.

Even jury selection itself moved efficiently, with some prospective jurors processed and dismissed within a relatively short time.

Officials say courthouse activity is expected to increase as the trial moves forward.

The judge hearing the case says testimony could begin as soon as tomorrow.

