Public viewing for Johnny Canales scheduled

In a Facebook posting on the El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales page, the public has been invited to a viewing of and celebration of the life of Johnny Canales at the Selena Auditorium on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Juan Jose Canales, also known as Johnny Canales, was an iconic South Texas and Tejano Music figure born in Mexico and raised in Robstown. He died on Thursday morning right before 8 a.m. at the age of 77.

Canales has been a household name in South Texas for more than four decades after the 1983 debut of the Johnny Canales Show, which later became El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales. Johnny Canales was known for his signature call-out, "You got it! Take it away! Eso!"

