Program offers up to $100 per household for natural gas bills through February 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Gas Department and Utility Business Office have launched Operation Heat Help, a program providing financial assistance to eligible customers struggling with natural gas utility bills during the winter months.

The annual program offers up to $100 per household to cover the gas portion of utility bills from November 2025 through February 27, 2026, for qualifying natural gas customers.

"Operation Heat Help provides a crucial safety net for our customers," Mahaffey said. "This program directly tackles the challenge of winter heating costs, offering financial assistance so that every qualifying resident can feel warm and secure in their home without undue financial stress."

Applications are being accepted until Friday, February 27, 2026. To qualify for assistance, households must meet specific income guidelines based on family size. A single-person household must have a monthly income of $2,152 or less, while a two-person household qualifies with $2,909 or less. The income limits increase incrementally, with six-person households qualifying at $5,934 or less per month.

Family Size

Monthly Household Income

1

$2,152

2

$2,909

3

$3,665

4

$4,421

5

$5,177

6

$5,934



Only primary account holders for the utility account can apply for assistance. Applications and detailed program information are available online at www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/OperationHeatHelp.

Residents can submit applications by email to OperationHeatHelp@corpuschristitx.gov, mail them to the CCGAS office at 4225 S. Port Avenue, Corpus Christi, TX 78415, or apply in person by scheduling an appointment at 361-885-6923.

Applicants must provide a current utility bill, proof of identification for all household members, and proof of all household income for the past 30 days, including wages, unemployment benefits, child support, TANF, SSI and SSDI.

The financial assistance credit applies only to the natural gas portion of utility bills. Funds are limited each year, and awards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants.

Residents experiencing financial hardship can contact the CCGAS office at 361-885-6923 for more information about the Operation Heat Help program.

