Pretrial hearing for removal of Corpus Christi mayor delayed due to severe weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pretrial hearing for the removal of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been delayed.

The hearing was scheduled to take place during a city council meeting but was pushed back because of severe weather.

Guajardo's lawyer said the hearing will now take place on June 2.

At the rescheduled hearing, the council will review witness lists and address the issuance of subpoenas. The council will also look into scheduling any additional pretrial hearings and the hearing for the removal action.

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