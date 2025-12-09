Port of Corpus Christi spreads holiday cheer with 28th annual Christmas tree giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi celebrated its 28th annual "A Tree for All" event during this Month of Giving, distributing 400 Christmas trees to deserving families throughout the community.

Port Energy Crew employee volunteers handed out the free Christmas trees along with tree stands and ornaments to help families celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. The families were preselected by partner organizations to ensure the trees reached those who needed them most.

Nine local organizations helped identify families for the giveaway, including Communities in Schools, Port of Corpus Christi Adopt-a-School Partners, Child Protective Services, Esperanza de Tejas, Boys & Girls Club Ingleside Unit, Gregory Housing Authority, Taft ISD, Ingleside Operation Blue Santa and Aransas Pass for Youth.

The annual tradition demonstrates the port's commitment to supporting the local community during the holiday season, ensuring families have the opportunity to create lasting memories around a Christmas tree in their homes.

